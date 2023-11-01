Kino Lorber Launches Kino Film Collection SVOD in U.S. on Amazon Prime Video Channels (2023)

Kino Lorber

Independent film distribution Kino Lorber launches the Kino Film Collection, a U.S. streaming service available on the Amazon Service via Prime Video Channels for $5.99 per month. The Collection features Kino releases from movie theaters, along with hundreds of films from its expansive library of more than 4,000 titles, many streaming for the first time.

Films available at launch include award-winning theatrical releases and critically acclaimed hits and classics from around the globe including 4K restorations of The Conformist (Bernardo Bertolucci) and key works by notable directors such as Dogtooth (Yorgos Lanthimos), TAXI (Jafar Panahi), POISON (Todd Haynes), Ganja & Hess (Bill Gunn), The Scent Of Green Papaya (Tran Anh Hung), A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (Ana Lily Amirpour), Computer Chess (Andrew Bujalski), Portrait of Jason (Shirley Clarke), and A Touch of Sin (Jia Zhangke). Joining them are entries from the long-revered Kino canon such as Metropolis (Fritz Lang), Nosferatu (F.W. Murnau), The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Robert Wiene), Battleship Potemkin (Sergei Eisenstein), Birthright (Oscar Micheaux) and The Sacrifice (Andrei Tarkovsky).

Rounding out the collection are popular and acclaimed documentaries including Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (Alexandra Dean), Academy Award-nominated Fire at Sea (Gianfranco Rosi), Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (Sophie Fiennes), and Bill Cunningham New York (Richard Press).