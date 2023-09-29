Gang Leader Arrested for his Role in Murder of Tupac Shakur 27 Years After the Rapper's Death (2023)

Sixty-year-old gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis was taken into custody on Friday, September 29, 2023 by Las Vegas detectives and charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon, related to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis for his suspected role in the hit after being seated for several months.

Rapper and actor Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive by shooting which had gone unsolved for 27 years, although numerous theories and accusations had swirled around for decades. According to various media reports, Keefe D has previously spoken openly about being at the scene of the shooting and admitted to handing the murder weapon to a fellow gang member. The hit was apparently ordered in retaliation for Shakur beating up Keefe D’s nephew earlier the same evening at a Las Vegas casino resort.

The Compton Crips gang leader even wrote a memoir confessing to his role in the fatal shooting of the hip hop legend. Keefe D also claimed in a 2018 Netflix documentary that he was riding in the car with his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson and handed Anderson the murder weapon just prior to the murder. Anderson, who was affiliated with the South Side Compton Crips, was himself shot and killed on May 29, 1998 in Willowbrook, California at the age of 23.

Tupac Shakur was 25 years-old when he was shot four times on September 7, 1996 while riding as a passenger in a car just off of the Las Vegas strip. Shakur died from his injuries on September 13th that same year.