Sofia Coppola Academy Museum Book Signing and Panel Discussion (2023)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90036

The Academy Museum welcomes director and Academy Award–winning screenwriter Sofia Coppola for a signing of her book Archive and conversation with The Academy’s Teen Council on Sunday, October 15 at 11am.

Archive offers a behind-the-scenes look at Coppola’s personal collection of photos, ephemera and documentation, giving a view into her world of references and methods for all of her films to date. In 2004, she received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation (2003), and her other films include The Virgin Suicides (1999), Marie Antoinette (2006), Somewhere (2010, winner of the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival), The Beguiled (2017), and On the Rocks (2020). Her biopic of Priscilla Presley, Priscilla, will be released later this fall.

Sofia Coppola’s book signing starts at 11am, followed by a conversation in the Ted Mann Theater. The panel discussion is free to attend and the signing – which includes a copy of Archive – costs $75.