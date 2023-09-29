Fingernails (2023)

Apple TV+

Fingernails centers on Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White), who’ve found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem – Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Riz Ahmed). Directed by Christos Nikou, Fingernails stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson.

Fingernails debuts in Los Angeles and New York theaters on Friday, October 27, 2023 and premieres globally on Apple TV+ along with additional theaters on Friday, November 3, 2023.