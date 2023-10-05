Full Moon Features Release Puppet Master Licensed Bull Airs Toulon Edition Sneakers (2023)
Full Moon Features partnered with Thom Bulman and Bull Airs to release officially licensed Puppet Master Bull Airs Toulon Edition sneakers featuring the iconic marionette killer with a knife and hook, blade, on their Short Horns silhouette. Pre-orders for the limited edition kicks begin on Friday, October 6, 2023 at noon. The Puppet Master Bull Airs Toulon Edition sneakers are limited to 350 total.