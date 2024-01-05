Beat Street 40th Anniversary Screening (2024)

National Hip-Hop Museum

United States > Washington District of Columbia > > 20009

The LightReel Film Series collaborates with The National Hip-Hop Museum at The Hip-Hop Shop starting at 6 PM, for an evening at the LightReel Film Series, featuring the movie that pays homage to the roots of hip-hop culture. LightReel kicks off the night with an engaging discussion about the movie Beat Street and its soundtrack.

Beat Street is a 1984 American dance drama featuring New York City hip-hop culture of the early 1980s. Set in the South Bronx, the movie follows the lives of a pair of brothers and their friends, all of whom are devoted to various elements of hip-hop culture, including breakdancing, DJing, and graffiti writing.