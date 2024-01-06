John Wick: Chapter 4 SAG Awards 2023 Nomination Screening (2024)

London Hotel West Hollywood

United States > California > West Hollywood > > 90069

Lionsgate

On Friday, January 5, 2024, Lionsgate hosted a SAG Nom Com Screening and Q&A at The London West Hollywood in support of John Wick: Chapter 4. The Q&A was moderated by Kara Warner, with director Chad Stahelski, stars Ian McShane, Hiroyuki Sanada and Shamier Anderson, along with stunt coordinator Scott Rogers and fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas participating. The Q&A was immediately followed by a reception attended by the filmmakers and cast.