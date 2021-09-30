FilmFetishFacts About | Anthony Hopkins, Fathom Events, Jodie Foster

With a psychopath the media has dubbed Buffalo Bill begins murdering women – and believing it takes one to know one – the FBI sends Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) to interview a demented prisoner: Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a cannibalistic psychiatrist whose fascination with the young agent is as great as his hunger for murder. As their relationship develops, Starling is forced to confront not only her own demons, but also an evil so powerful she may not have the courage to stop!

Invite an old friend for dinner and to see this event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.