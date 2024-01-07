81st Annual Golden Globe Awards Featuring Comedian Jo Koy Hosting (2024)

The Beverly Hilton

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, comedian Jo Koy host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, becoming the second person of Asian descent to helm the show – Sandra Oh being the first in 2019 – and the first Asian American male to do so. Koy was given less than two weeks to prepare the occasion.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on Sunday January 7th, beginning at 8PM ET, 5PM PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The show is taped at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.