Lift (2024)

6th & Idaho Productions, Hartbeat Productions, Netflix

Directed by F. Gary Gray (2003’s The Italian Job), Lift centers on a master thief (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her ex-boyfriend (Kevin Hart) who team up to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a passenger airplane. Lift also stars Sam Worthington, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, Jean Reno, Jacob Batalon, Burn Gorman, Paul Anderson, David Proud, Oli Green, Ross Anderson, Stefano Skalkotos, Martina Avogadri, Jess Liaudin and Caroline Loncq.