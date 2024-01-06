Inaugural Happy New Year Tokyo Event (2023)

Tomin Hiroba (Citizen's Plaza) at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government held the first-ever Happy New Year Tokyo Event New Year’s Countdown Event at Tomin Hiroba (Citizen’s Plaza) at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building on December 31, 2023. The event started with a projection mapping light show introducing the charm of Tokyo, including its famous sites and the four seasons, followed by special performances with singer-songwriter Pikotaro and Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty appearing onstage as guests. During the finale, the guests and Governor Koike, together with the participants, raised lanterns with wishes for the new year and the future Tokyo into the sky, followed by a New Year’s countdown.