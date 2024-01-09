BottleRock Napa Valley (2024)

Napa Valley Expo

United States > California > Napa > > 94559

BottleRock Napa Valley announced the 2024 festival lineup, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná. The 3-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024.

BottleRock Napa Valley showcases well-known bands and artists alongside talented up-and-coming musical acts. In addition to headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná, the festival lineup includes Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, Jessie Murph, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, All Time Low, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello, BoyWithUke, Tower of Power, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, The Soul Rebels feat: Talib Kweli, Chevy Metal, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Jack Kays, Royel Otis, Colony House, Monsieur Periné, The Moss, LaRussell, Dehd, Say She She, Bully, Momma, Windser, The Scarlet Opera, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, John Cruz, MonoNeon, ALEXSUCKS, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, Brittany Davis, The Aquadolls, Tors, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Forrest Day, Grace McKagan, Jane Leo, Akira Galaxy, Jared Harper, Mama Said, Sage Bava, Sanho, Naima, Sophia Zamani, DJ Umami, The Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars.