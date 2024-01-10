Amazon Prime Enables Ads for its Subscribers Becoming Largest Ad-Supported Streaming Platform (2024)
Firsts, Streaming and VOD Service Launches | Jan 29, 2024
On January 29, 2024, Amazon permanently turns on ads for all of its Prime Video subscribers, a movie one top advertising executive calls a “tornado” that will “upend” the streaming video landscape, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Users will have the option to pay an additional $3 per month to remove the ads.
The move instantly makes Amazon the largest ad-supported subscription streaming platform in the marketplace.