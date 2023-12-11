Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2024 series) (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios, New Regency Productions, Wells Street Films

In this update of the 2005 Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie film, two strangers are hired by a spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth and travel. The catch – new identities in an arranged marriage. Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Maya Erskine, Donald Glover, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Michaela Coel, Katrina Canillas, Brianna Acevedo, Robert Loftus, Alex Huynh, Atixhe Mirzo and Gina Bonomo.