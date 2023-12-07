Self Reliance (2024)

HULU, MRC Film, The Lonely Island, Walcott Productions

When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can’t be killed if he’s not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Directed by Jake Johnson, Self Reliance also stars Johnson, along with Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Andy Samberg, GaTa, Emily Hampshire, Wayne Brady, Mary Holland, Boban Marjanović and Christopher Lloyd.