Role Play (2024)

Amazon Prime Video, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM)

Emma Brackett (Kaley Cuoco) has a wonderful husband named David (David Oyelowo) and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey. She also has a secret life as an assassin for hire, a secret that her husband discovers when the couple decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play.

Role Play features an all-star cast including Kaley Cuoco (Based on a True Story, The Flight Attendant, The Big Bang Theory), David Oyelowo (Selma, Silo, Interstellar), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman franchise, Gladiator), and Bill Nighy (Living, Valkyrie, Love Actually). The film is directed by Thomas Vincent (Possessions, Bodyguard, Reacher) and co-written by Andrew Baldwin (Invasion, The Outsider,) and Seth W. Owen (Morgan, All Nighter).