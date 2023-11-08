Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Columbia Pictures, SONY Pictures

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire begins when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. The film is directed by Gil Kenan and stars Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, Emily Alyn Lind, Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhard, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Patton Oswalt, William Atherton, Kumail Nanjiani, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, James Acaster, Damian Muziani, Natalie Cousteau, Emily Ng and Paul O’Kelly.