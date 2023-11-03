Obituary (2023)

APC Studios, HULU, Magamedia

Elvira Clancy is 24 years old and feels unfulfilled, although she adores her new job writing obituaries. However, when her newspaper falls on hard times and her boss cuts her salary, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have a previously untapped bloodlust! She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents while making them look like accidents. Stalk. Kill. Publish. Repeat. Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works – the paper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent and she really, really likes him.

Obituary stars Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley, Ronan Raftery, Danielle Galligan and David Ganly.