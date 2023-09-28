Just Before Dawn (1981)

Hollywood West Entertainment, Picturmedia

The Jeff Lieberman-directed film Just Before Dawn centers on five young people that venture into the backwoods of Oregon to claim a property. Once they are deep into the woods, the group find themselves being stalked by a hulking, machete-wielding psychopath (John Hunsaker). Just Before Dawn also stars George Kennedy, Mike Kellin, Chris Lemmon, Gregg Henry, Deborah Benson, Ralph Seymour, Katie Powell, Charles Bartlett, Jamie Rose, Hap Oslund and Barbara Spencer.