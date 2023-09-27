Night of the Hunted (2023)

Shudder

Night of the Hunted begins when an unsuspecting woman stops at a remote gas station in the dead of night, she’s made the plaything of a sociopathic sniper with a secret vendetta. To survive she must not only dodge his bullets and fight for her life, but also figure out who wants her dead and why.

Directed by Franck Khalfoun from a script he co-wrote with Glen Freyer, Night of the Hunted stars Camilla Rowe. The film is produced by Alexandre Aja, who helmed High Tension, Piranha 3D and Crawl.