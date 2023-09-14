Taste of Japan, Yococho Fest (2023)

Heritage Square Downtown Phoenix

United States > Arizona > Phoenix > > 85004

Taste of Japan brings all of your favorite Japanese foods, Japanese pop culture, Anime, Cosplay, Entertainment, Merchandise and fun activities, all-in-one place! Get a taste of Japan with everything from traditional Japanese food such as Ramen, Takoyaki, Yakitori to other various street foods. Get a glimpse of Japan’s local drinking culture with a VIP access to Yokocho Fest, a beer and sake garden where you can drink and dine to your heart’s content!