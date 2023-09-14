Thriller Nights Throwback Horror Party (2023)

Anaheim GardenWalk

United States > California > Anaheim > > 92802

Room 2 Party

Thriller Nights is described as a throwback horror film-themed event. During Thriller Nights, your favorite cult horror flicks come to life with larger-than-life photo spots, delicious specialty cocktails, interactive touch-screen game tables, cover bands belting out the greatest dance anthems from the past, and a DJ who’ll have you grooving to those old-school party favorites all night long.

You will be utterly spooked as you dance alongside horror monsters on the dance floor, capturing those envy-inducing social media moments. Thriller Nights is set to become the ultimate place to be in the OC!

Thriller Nights is an absolute must for lovers of throwback horror films, party enthusiasts, couples on dates, and friends looking to have a blast.