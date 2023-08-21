Toy Foundation Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY) (2023)

Cipriani 42nd Street

United States > New York > New York City > > 10017

The Toy Foundation

The Toy Foundation Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY) category winners will be determined by votes from Toy Association winners, media, retailers, and consumers. The voting window closes midnight on September 8, 2023 and winners will be announced at the TOTY Awards on September 29, 2023 in New York City. The Toy of the Year Awards 2023 features Grammy-winning recording artist Wyclef Jean. The evening will showcase an exclusive performance from the three-time Grammy Award winner and Fugees musician.