SeaWorld Orlando Howl-O-Scream (2023)

Seaworld Orlando

United States > Florida > Orlando > > 32821

Seaworld’s Howl-O-Scream has been voted one of the 10 Best Theme Park Halloween events by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards, 2022.

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2023 is a separately-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.

NEW! D3LER1UM666 Laboratories

Explore D3LER1UM666 Lab, a government-established mercenary HQ established to counter the threat posed by the Sirens. Tour the facility and help support the cause. What could possibly go wrong?

NEW! Dead Vines: Nawlins Nightmare

Feet don’t fail you now! You’re trespassing on her land and it’s going to take some Nawlin’s magic to get you through this one. Keep your head up and eyes open! You don’t want to miss this! In the end you might get beaded… or you might be-dead.

NEW! Beneath the Ice: The Meltdown

You’re about to witness the hottest rescue attempt ever made. The ice siren has been captured and her fiery sister has arrived just in time to release a blazing wrath and save her twin.

Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness

A ship on an endless journey sails by Darkness. You can seek the horizon, but you’ll never reach it. She has a hold of this vessel now, and you might have just boarded the last cruise you’ll ever take.

Blood Beckoning

Scratch’s strength is weakening and she’s out for blood. No one is safe and what Scratch wants, Scratch gets. Her beauty comes at a price…will you pay it?