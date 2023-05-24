The Boogeyman (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Jun 2, 2023

21 Laps Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox

A teenage girl, still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, finds herself and her brother plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

