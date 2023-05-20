I'm A Virgo (2023)

Amazon Prime Video

I’m A Virgo is a darkly-comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (Hateful 8, Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.