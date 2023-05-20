Masters of the Universe: Revelation (2021)

Season 01 (VOD), Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 23, 2021

Netflix

www.netflix.com

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the 1980s cult classic fantasy.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an animated series from filmmaker Kevin Smith. The series features the voice talents of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and Chris Wood.

