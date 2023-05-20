Masters of the Universe: Revelation (2021)
Season 01 (VOD), Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 23, 2021
The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the 1980s cult classic fantasy.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an animated series from filmmaker Kevin Smith. The series features the voice talents of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and Chris Wood.
- Date Types: Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Season Premiere (VOD) > Season 01 (VOD) | Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Streaming/VOD Premiere
- Companies: Netflix
- Months / Days: 07 - July > Jul 23
- People / Bands: Chris Wood | Kevin Smith | Lena Headey | Mark Hamill
- Shows / Movies: Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Years: 2021