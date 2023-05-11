Surrounded (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jun 20, 2023

MGM

Five years after the Civil War, freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses ‘Mo’ Washington travels west to lay claim on a gold mine- the summation of years of toil for Mo and her community. It is a mean, dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman in 1870 America and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man. After her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help. What ensues is a battle of wills, blurring the line between captor and captive, as they both try to survive the harsh western landscape. Directed by Anthony Mandler and written by Andrew Pagana, Justin Thomas and Andrew Pagana, the film stars Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell, Jeffrey Donovan, Brett Gelman and Michael K. Williams.

See how Bob Odenkirk trained for his role in the action thriller Nobody in this featurette
#madmax New trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road will blow you away
Jiu Jitsu official trailer features Nicolas Cage and Tony Jaa sword fighting
First trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals the film is part of a 2-movie story arch
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pam Grier
Star Trek Into Darkness teaser trailer now online
New Terminator television show to have crossover story line with 2015 reboot film
Lionsgate reveals new posters for Alex Proyas' Gods of Egypt epic
Preview images of Leonardo DiCaprio in deep woods thriller The Revenant
Sci-fi, prehistoric monsters and horror merge in this trailer for Adam Driver thriller 65
