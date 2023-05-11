Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies (2023)
U.S. Theatrical Releases | Jun 22 - Jun 25, 2023
Rhino Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing
This year’s Meet-Up at the Movies event is the Grateful Dead’s first ever concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 22, 1991, from the original six-camera stadium video feed with pristine soundboard audio. The Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorite songs, including “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” “Dark Star,” and more.
The cinema event also features bonus content including the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast Presents: Here Comes Sunshine and an introduction from Grateful Dead legacy manager and archivist David Lemieux.
