VOLTA Art Fair (2023)
Art Festivals | May 17 - May 21, 2023
VOLTA creates an environment for art lovers and collectors to discover the art of now, connect with galleries and grow their collection. The fair shines a spotlight on ambitious presentations of up-and-coming and established artists. The work reflects the changing world that we live in, touching on themes close to our collective hearts, asking us to discover new perspectives.
