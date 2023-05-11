VOLTA Art Fair (2023)

Art Festivals | May 17 - May 21, 2023

www.voltaartfairs.com

VOLTA creates an environment for art lovers and collectors to discover the art of now, connect with galleries and grow their collection. The fair shines a spotlight on ambitious presentations of up-and-coming and established artists. The work reflects the changing world that we live in, touching on themes close to our collective hearts, asking us to discover new perspectives.

