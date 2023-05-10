Tromania Weekend (2023)

Contests and Giveaways, Conventions, Experiences, Film Screening Series, Horror Conventions | May 12 - May 13, 2023

www.thescificenter.com

Tromania Weekend includes cult movie screenings, filmmaker meet & greets, free autographs & photos, along with the World Premier of the Heidi Moore horror Kill Dolly Kill. The event will be presided over by the creator of The Toxic Avenger himself, Lloyd Kaufman.

