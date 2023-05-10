Tromania Weekend (2023)
Contests and Giveaways, Conventions, Experiences, Film Screening Series, Horror Conventions | May 12 - May 13, 2023
Tromania Weekend includes cult movie screenings, filmmaker meet & greets, free autographs & photos, along with the World Premier of the Heidi Moore horror Kill Dolly Kill. The event will be presided over by the creator of The Toxic Avenger himself, Lloyd Kaufman.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Contests and Giveaways | Events > Conventions | Events > Experiences | Events > Screenings and Viewing Marathons > Film Screening Series | Events > Conventions > Horror Conventions
- Event Names: Tromania Weekend
- Facilities: The Sci-Fi Center
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 12 | 05 - May > May 13
- People / Bands: Lloyd Kaufman
- Pl: NorAm: United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > 89109
- Years: 2023