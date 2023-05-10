Kill Dolly Kill World Premiere at Sci-Fi Center Las Vegas (2023)

U.S. Festival Premieres, World Premieres | May 12, 2023

www.thescificenter.com

Heidi Moore’s Kill Dolly Kill will hold its World Premiere in Las Vegas at The Sci-Fi Center on Friday, May 12th, 2023. The event takes place during Tromania Weekend and will include appearances by filmmaker Heidi Moore, producer Lloyd Kaufman, and actress/Tromette Day Green.

Vin Diesel bringing next Fast and Furious movie to New York City
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Colman Domingo
First original Netflix movie to be Woo-Ping-directed martial arts epic sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Quentin Tarantino's spaghetti western epic The Hateful Eight gets it's first teaser trailer
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott Lee
U.S. release trailer for action thriller Tomorrow When the War Began
Official poster released for action thriller London Has Fallen
San Diego Comic-Con exclusive posters revealed for Expendables 3
New red band trailer for The Nice Guys
U.S. poster revealed for The Raid 2, plus director & star to discuss film at advance screening this weekend
