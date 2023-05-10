Kill Dolly Kill World Premiere at Sci-Fi Center Las Vegas (2023)
U.S. Festival Premieres, World Premieres | May 12, 2023
Heidi Moore’s Kill Dolly Kill will hold its World Premiere in Las Vegas at The Sci-Fi Center on Friday, May 12th, 2023. The event takes place during Tromania Weekend and will include appearances by filmmaker Heidi Moore, producer Lloyd Kaufman, and actress/Tromette Day Green.
