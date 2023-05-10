Hart D. Fisher (1969)

Birthdays | May 27, 1969

Born in Champaign, Illinois, Hart D. Fisher is an actor, director and comic book creator, known for The Garbage Man (2009), The Forbidden Dimensions (2013) and American Horrors (2012). Fisher also created a cult underground comic book series based on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the early 1990’s. As of 2022, Fisher has been working on a special trade edition of the original four issues of the Dahmer series called The Big Book of Dahmer.

