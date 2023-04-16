Bruce Springsteen Day | Cultural Celebrations, Inaugurals | Sep 23, 2023

September 23rd was officially declared ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. According to Governor Murphy, “it is important to recognize The Boss for all he does and all he continues to do as one of the most recognizable, iconic, and influential musicians of all time”. ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ is first celebrated in 2023.

