Spy thriller Heart of Stone official trailer released

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer star in the action thriller Heart of Stone, which is coming exclusively to Netflix on August 11, 2023. Gal Gadot plays Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, codenamed: The Heart.
