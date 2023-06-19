Spy thriller Heart of Stone official trailer released

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt and Matthias Schweighöfer star in the action thriller Heart of Stone, which is coming exclusively to Netflix on August 11, 2023. Gal Gadot plays Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset, codenamed: The Heart.

PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy Piper
Teaser trailer for Karyn Kusama thriller The Invitation
Trailer and poster revealed for revenge thriller The Retaliators
First shot of Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher surfaces
AMC, Skybound and Image Comics reveal cover for The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe hardcover book
Check out this sneak peek at The Avengers Super Bowl TV spot
Heart of Stone poster
First trailer for Will Smith's upcoming sci-fi epic After Earth
Warner Bros. reveals King Arthur trailer featuring Will Smith and Jon Bernthal
Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace official trailer
