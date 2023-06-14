Trailer released for first-ever open world Star Wars game Star Wars Outlaws

The first-ever open world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

Star Wars Outlaws arrives in 2024.

