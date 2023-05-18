Swissploitation Films and Raven Banner reveal red band trailer for Mad Heidi

Fathom Events, Raven Banner Releasing and Swissploitation Films are teaming up to host the U.S. Premiere of what’s being described as a modern grindhouse epic, Mad Heidi, in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, June 21st. Find out details on the Calendar HERE.

In a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant (Casper Van Dien), Heidi (Alice Lucy) lives a pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps. Her Grandfather Alpöhi (David Schofield) does his best to protect her, but Heidi’s desire for freedom soon lands her in trouble with the dictator’s henchmen. When pushed too far the innocent Heidi transforms into a kick-ass warrior who sets out to liberate her homeland from the heinous cheese fascists.

Mad Heidi initially made waves for its innovative crowdfunded approach, bypassing traditional financing tactics to ensure that the film’s original vision was preserved while placing profits back in the hands of the creators and backers. Boasting elaborate sets, impressive practical makeup and gore effects, and unhinged ingenuity helmed by first-time filmmakers Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein, Mad Heidi is the ultimate tribute to grindhouse cinema and the latest fresh twist on a classic favorite to hit theaters through Fathom Events, following the distributor’s popular screenings of the indie horror hit Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey in February.

First teaser trailer for Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee now online
Phyllis Davis
New trailer for action thriller Morbius now online
Photo, teaser poster and details for Keanu Reeves sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music
Don Jon Blu-ray review
Check out the sexy Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl Spot right here
Check out the sci-fi short Skywatch
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence Fishburne
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Rutger Hauer
Does this Walking Dead Season 7 preview poster for San Diego Comic Con 2016 give away upcoming story plot? You be the judge
