Swissploitation Films and Raven Banner reveal red band trailer for Mad Heidi

Fathom Events, Raven Banner Releasing and Swissploitation Films are teaming up to host the U.S. Premiere of what’s being described as a modern grindhouse epic, Mad Heidi, in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, June 21st. Find out details on the Calendar HERE.

In a dystopian Switzerland that has fallen under the fascist rule of an evil cheese tyrant (Casper Van Dien), Heidi (Alice Lucy) lives a pure and simple life in the Swiss Alps. Her Grandfather Alpöhi (David Schofield) does his best to protect her, but Heidi’s desire for freedom soon lands her in trouble with the dictator’s henchmen. When pushed too far the innocent Heidi transforms into a kick-ass warrior who sets out to liberate her homeland from the heinous cheese fascists.

Mad Heidi initially made waves for its innovative crowdfunded approach, bypassing traditional financing tactics to ensure that the film’s original vision was preserved while placing profits back in the hands of the creators and backers. Boasting elaborate sets, impressive practical makeup and gore effects, and unhinged ingenuity helmed by first-time filmmakers Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein, Mad Heidi is the ultimate tribute to grindhouse cinema and the latest fresh twist on a classic favorite to hit theaters through Fathom Events, following the distributor’s popular screenings of the indie horror hit Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey in February.

Related