U.S. Premiere of Grindhouse Film Mad Heidi (2023)

Alice Lucy and Casper Van Dien star in this one-night-only event that is dripping with blood…and cheese!

Fathom Events, Raven Banner Releasing and Swissploitation Films present the U.S. premiere of the movie described as a modern grindhouse epic – Mad Heidi. The film comes to U.S. theaters nationwide for a special one-night engagement on Wednesday, June 21st at 7PM. Exclusive to this Fathom event is an introduction by stars Casper Van Dien and Alice Lucy, along with co-directors Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein.

This wicked odyssey of blood and cheese puts a new spin on the classic tale of “Heidi,” finding our heroine (Alice Lucy) all grown-up and living an idyllic life in the Swiss Alps with her beloved grandfather (David Schofield) far above an increasingly-dystopian landscape presided over by Our Very Swiss Leader (Casper Van Dien) – a ruthless dictator bent on world domination through dairy. But when her goat-herding lover (Kel Matsena) is brutally murdered by government thugs for distributing illegal cheese, Heidi embarks on a wild quest for vengeance that will bring her toe-to-toe against fierce female prison inmates, cheese-fueled Swiss super-soldiers, ninja nuns, and more, as she fights to take down the tyrannical regime and restore freedom to Switzerland.