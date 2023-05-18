Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (2023)

Award Shows and Ceremonies | May 18, 2023

Just ahead of Universal Pictures’ Fast X, series co-star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges receives a star on Hollywood’s famous Walk of Stars. The ceremony included Fast X star Vin Diesel, fellow rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J and many others.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema’s most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began.

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

