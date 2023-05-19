Haunted Mansion gets it's first trailer from Disney

Walt Disney Pictures has released the first trailer for the new Haunted Mansion film adaption, based on the popular Disneyland ride.

Haunted Mansion centers on single mom Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) moving her family into a New Orleans manor that she soon learns is filled with ghosts. This leads her to hire a team of paranormal experts (LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis) to rid the home of the unearthly tenants.

Directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), the all-star cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon and Dan Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost. Haunted Mansion will arrive in theaters on July 28, 2023.

