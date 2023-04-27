New trailer revealed for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts featuring 90’s hip hop-infused soundtrack

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, set to take audiences on a 1990’s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots, complete with hip hop legend DMX voice-over soundtrack beats. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will introduce a whole new faction of Transformer called the Maximals, who joins them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be directed by Steven Caple Jr., with a cast that includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, Dean Scott Vazquez, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, Colman Domingo, Cristo Fernández and Tongayi Chirisa.

The film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.