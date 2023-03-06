New poster and trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies will release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in movie theaters on August 4, 2023. The Jeff Rowe-directed film is based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Characters Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman. The cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown, Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.