The Machine official red band trailer

Peter Atencio directs The Machine, which centers on Bert (Bert Kreischer), whose drunken past catches up with him 20 years later when he and his father (Mark Hamill) are kidnapped. Apparently alcoholic Bert wronged the kidnappers 20 years ago while drunk on a college semester abroad in Russia.

The Machine hits theaters on May 26th, 2023 starring Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jess Gabor, Robert Maaser, Brian Caspe, Mercedes De La Cruz, Amelie Child Villiers, Set Sjöstrand, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Iva Babic, Tea Wagner and Milorad Kapor.