Final trailer for action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4

Lionsgate has revealed the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. In the new film John Wick (Keanu Reeves) discovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters and IMAX on March 24th featuring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane.