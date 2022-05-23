PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Dale Dye, Henry Czerny

view related:
Eugene Kittridge: You and I know about this, that's where it stops. You understand? It never happened.
Frank Barnes: What about him?
Eugene Kittridge: I want him manning a radar tower in Alaska by the end of the day; just mail him his clothes.
By: Dale Dye | Henry Czerny
Characters: Eugene Kittridge | Frank Barnes
From: Mission: Impossible
Genres: Action | Adventure | Spy and Espionage
Context:
Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge) speaks to his associate Frank Barnes (played by actor Dale Dye) just after finding out that a top secret list of undercover agents has been stolen from CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Kittridge wants to avoid the embarrassment that would come from others learning of the theft out of one of the most secure buildings in the world.
