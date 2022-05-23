PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Henry Czerny

view related:
Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong, for everyone, for centuries to come. You're fighting to save an ideal that doesn't exist... never did. You need to pick a side.
By: Henry Czerny
Characters: Eugene Kittridge
From: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One
Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
Context:
Ominous words from Henry Czerny (as Eugene Kittridge), presumably to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt, in the trailer for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One.
