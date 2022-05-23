Paramount reveals early trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One

Paramount Pictures has released an early teaser trailer for director Christopher McQuarrie highly anticipated Tom Cruise action sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One.

The big news here is that the new film will see the return of Henry Czerny’s “Eugene Kittridge,” with whom Tom Cruise tussled with in the original Mission: Impossible. Also of note, actor Esai Morales (Bad Boys, La Bamba, Freejack, Rapa Nui) is set to appear in the film, possibly playing a bad guy – at least from the look of the trailer. But of course, it’s difficult to tell good from bad in the espionage world of Mission: Impossible.

The seventh entry in the Mission: Impossible film series stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Rob Delaney, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Henry Czerny, Frederick Schmidt, Yennis Cheung, Anton Valensi, Christopher Sciueref, Doroteya Toleva, Andrea Scarduzio, Brian Law, Alex Brock, Dani Dupont, Nico Toffoli, Sam Kalidi, Hersha Verity, and Nicholas Tredrea.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One is due in theaters on July 14th, 2023.