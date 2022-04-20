PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Elon Musk

When people that you don't like, can say things that you don't like... then we have free speech! view related:

By: Elon Musk

Genres: Drama By:Genres:

Context:

Business man Elon Musk comments during an interview on his feelings on the direction of Twitter, a platform he had been seeking to take control of. At the time, Twitter and other popular social media platforms had been accused of suppressing the speech of conservative politicians and activists.