Check out this revealing new Stranger Things season 4 trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for season 4 of cult favorite streaming series Stranger Things. Plenty of new footage is previewed in the trailer.

Everyone is trying to move on with their lives. Max (Sadie Sink) visits the grave of her stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is on the basketball team, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) attempt to adjust to their new school. But things quickly go off the rails (as they tend to do with Stranger Things) when Max sees an antique clock protruding from the wall. Check out the trailer above to see the rest.

Stranger Things season four will stream on Netflix in two parts, beginning with volume one on May 27, followed by volume two on July 1, 2022. Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Paul Reiser, Robert Englund, Brett Gelman, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.