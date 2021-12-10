The Matrix Resurrections Game Awards clip reveals Laurence Fishburne version of Morpheus making appearance

A new clip from The Matrix Resurrections has a double dose of Morpheus, revealing clips of Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of the character and his absence in the sequel somewhat explained.

The roughly one minute of footage was unveiled during The Game Awards last night, showing Keanu Reeves’ character Neo being led by Bugs (Jessica Henwick) through a passenger train and into a private room to meet Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s version of Morpheus. However, on the walls are projections of Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus in a pivotal scene from the original movie when Morpheus reveals to Neo what the Matrix is. During the clip, Bugs also reveals to Neo that getting into and out of the Matrix no longer requires telephone landlines Hackers use “portals” instead.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.